John HughesWelsh composer of hymns (including "Calon Lân"), 1872–1914. Born 13 February 1872. Died 16 June 1914
John Hughes
1872-02-13
John Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Landore John Hughes (1872–1914) was a Welsh composer made famous by his tune Calon Lân, generally used with a poem of the same name by Daniel James (Gwyrosydd). Hughes composed at the invitation of Gwyrosydd. He composed many other hymn tunes.
John Hughes Tracks
Calon Lan (Pure Heart)
Katherine Jenkins
