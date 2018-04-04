Spector is a five-piece indie rock band from London, composed of Frederick Macpherson (vocalist previously of Les Incompétents and Ox.Eagle.Lion.Man), Thomas Shickle (bass), Jed Cullen (synth, guitar), Danny Blandy (keyboard (formerly drums)) and Yoann Intonti (drums). The band's debut album Enjoy It While It Lasts reached number 12 in the UK Albums Chart and went to number one on the Official Record Store Chart on the week of its release.

The group's musical output has been compared to a variety of artists by areas of the media, with The Guardian describing them as "somewhere between Roxy Music and the Strokes, The Killers and Kanye West, Pulp and Frank Sinatra", and NME delineating them as "reminiscent of The Walkmen mainlined into The Killers’ chugga-train drive."