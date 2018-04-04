SpectorLondon Indie four-piece, formed 2011. Formed 2011
Spector is a five-piece indie rock band from London, composed of Frederick Macpherson (vocalist previously of Les Incompétents and Ox.Eagle.Lion.Man), Thomas Shickle (bass), Jed Cullen (synth, guitar), Danny Blandy (keyboard (formerly drums)) and Yoann Intonti (drums). The band's debut album Enjoy It While It Lasts reached number 12 in the UK Albums Chart and went to number one on the Official Record Store Chart on the week of its release.
The group's musical output has been compared to a variety of artists by areas of the media, with The Guardian describing them as "somewhere between Roxy Music and the Strokes, The Killers and Kanye West, Pulp and Frank Sinatra", and NME delineating them as "reminiscent of The Walkmen mainlined into The Killers’ chugga-train drive."
Fine Not Fine
Untitled In D
All The Sad Young Men
Stay High
All The Sad Young Men (Danny L Harle Remix)
Chevy Thunder
Decade Of Decay
Never Fade Away
Celestine
Fade Away
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Spector
