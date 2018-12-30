Tony ClarkeSoul artist. Born 13 April 1944. Died 28 August 1970
Tony Clarke
1944-04-13
Tony Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Clarke (April 13, 1940 – August 28, 1971) was an American soul singer-songwriter.
Tony Clarke Tracks
Landslide
Tony Clarke
Landslide
Landslide
Last played on
The Entertainer
Tony Clarke
The Entertainer
The Entertainer
Last played on
(They Call Me) A Wrong Man
Tony Clarke
(They Call Me) A Wrong Man
(They Call Me) A Wrong Man
Last played on
Tony Clarke Links
