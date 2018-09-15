Lula Grace Johnson (born March 13, 1929)[citation needed], known professionally as Jan Howard, is an American country music singer and Grand Ole Opry star. She attained popular success as a country female vocalist during the 1960s and early 1970s and was twice nominated for the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy award. Many of her hits were written by her husband at the time, Harlan Howard.

Howard's biggest hit and signature song was the 1966 country hit "Evil on Your Mind", which peaked at number five on the Billboard country charts. The song is included in the book Heartaches By the Number: The 500 Greatest Country Music Singles. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, she dueted with Bill Anderson on a number of top-10 hits, including the number-one hit "For Loving You".