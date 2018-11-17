The Breakaways60s UK all girl group. Formed 1962
The Breakaways
1962
The Breakaways Biography (Wikipedia)
The Breakaways were an English female vocal trio, formed in 1962. Britain's premiere session vocalists throughout the 1960s, The Breakaways also recorded a handful of little-known girl group singles.
The Breakaways Tracks
Here She Comes
Here She Comes
That's How It Goes
That's How It Goes
He Doesn't Love Me
He Doesn't Love Me
The Breakaways Links
