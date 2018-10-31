Helmuth FroschauerBorn 22 September 1933
Helmuth Froschauer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1933-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67d3bf64-7748-4c87-a4b2-688d239d7dda
Helmuth Froschauer Tracks
Sort by
Der Vampyr: Overture
Heinrich Marschner
Der Vampyr: Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Vampyr: Overture
Last played on
Ave Maria, D 839
Franz Schubert
Ave Maria, D 839
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Ave Maria, D 839
Last played on
Abendsegen (Hansel und Gretel)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Abendsegen (Hansel und Gretel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
Abendsegen (Hansel und Gretel)
Last played on
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqw.jpglink
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Orchestra
The Nutcracker - suite Op.71a
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker - suite Op.71a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Nutcracker - suite Op.71a
Orchestra
Dr Zhivago - Lara's Theme
Maurice Jarre
Dr Zhivago - Lara's Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Zhivago - Lara's Theme
Orchestra
Komedianti [The comedians] - suite Op.26 for small orchestra (excerpts)
Dmitri Kabalevsky
Komedianti [The comedians] - suite Op.26 for small orchestra (excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ln.jpglink
Komedianti [The comedians] - suite Op.26 for small orchestra (excerpts)
Orchestra
Jazz Suite no 1 (excerpts)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Jazz Suite no 1 (excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Jazz Suite no 1 (excerpts)
Orchestra
Eugene Onegin - Polonaise
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin - Polonaise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin - Polonaise
Orchestra
Concerto for trumpet and orchestra
Alexander Arutiunian
Concerto for trumpet and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0524sj7.jpglink
Concerto for trumpet and orchestra
Performer
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920 for contralto, ch & pno vers. 1st [male chorus
Franz Schubert, Cologne Radio Choir, Birgit Remmert, Stefan Irmer & Helmuth Froschauer
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920 for contralto, ch & pno vers. 1st [male chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920 for contralto, ch & pno vers. 1st [male chorus
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist