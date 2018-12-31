Diana KrallBorn 16 November 1964
Diana Krall
1964-11-16
Diana Krall Biography (Wikipedia)
Diana Jean Krall, OC, OBC (born November 16, 1964) is a Canadian jazz pianist and singer, known for her contralto vocals. She has sold more than 6 million albums in the US and over 15 million albums worldwide. On December 11, 2009, Billboard magazine named her the second Jazz Artist of the Decade (2000–09), establishing her as one of the best-selling artists of her time.
Krall is the only jazz singer to have had eight albums debuting at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums. To date, she has won three Grammy Awards and eight Juno Awards. She has also earned nine gold, three platinum, and seven multi-platinum albums.
Diana Krall Tracks
S'Wonderful
Tony Bennett
S'Wonderful
S'Wonderful
When I Grow Too Old To Dream
Diana Krall
When I Grow Too Old To Dream
When I Grow Too Old To Dream
Jingle Bells
Diana Krall
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Tony Bennett
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep
Diana Krall
Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep
Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Diana Krall
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Yeh Yeh
Diana Krall
Yeh Yeh
Yeh Yeh
Let's Fall In Love
Diana Krall
Let's Fall In Love
Let's Fall In Love
I'll String Along With You
Diana Krall
I'll String Along With You
I'll String Along With You
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Tony Bennett
They Can't Take That Away From Me
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Like Someone In Love
Diana Krall
Like Someone In Love
Like Someone In Love
Maybe You'll Be There
Diana Krall
Maybe You'll Be There
Maybe You'll Be There
Narrow Daylight
Diana Krall
Narrow Daylight
Narrow Daylight
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Diana Krall
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Let's Face The Music And Dance
I Love Being Here With You
Diana Krall
I Love Being Here With You
I Love Being Here With You
The Look of Love - Diana Krall
Diana Krall
The Look of Love - Diana Krall
The Look of Love - Diana Krall
Under My Skin
Diana Krall
Under My Skin
Under My Skin
Always
Paul McCartney
Always
Always
I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Diana Krall
I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Walk On By
Diana Krall
Walk On By
Walk On By
In My Life
Diana Krall
In My Life
In My Life
I'm gonna sit right down and write myself a letter
Paul McCartney
I'm gonna sit right down and write myself a letter
I'm gonna sit right down and write myself a letter
Too Marvellous for Words
Diana Krall
Too Marvellous for Words
Too Marvellous for Words
Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby
Diana Krall
Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby
Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby
Heart of Gold
Diana Krall
Heart of Gold
Heart of Gold
Fascinating Rhythm
Tony Bennett
Fascinating Rhythm
Fascinating Rhythm
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Tony Bennett
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Nice Work If You Can Get It
But Not For Me
Diana Krall
But Not For Me
But Not For Me
Somebody Loves Me
Tony Bennett
Somebody Loves Me
Somebody Loves Me
's Wonderful
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
's Wonderful
's Wonderful
Love Is Here To Stay
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
Love Is Here To Stay
Love Is Here To Stay
I Got Rhythm
Tony Bennett
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
The Look Of Love
Diana Krall
The Look Of Love
The Look Of Love
I've Got A Crush On You
Tony Bennett
I've Got A Crush On You
I've Got A Crush On You
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Tony Bennett
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Fascinating Rhythm
Tony Bennett
Fascinating Rhythm
Fascinating Rhythm
