Deanna BogartUS blues artist. Born 5 September 1960
Deanna Bogart (born September 5, 1959, Detroit, Michigan, United States) is an American blues singer, pianist, and saxophone player.
She began her career in the Maryland-area with the ensemble Cowboy Jazz, and following that band's breakup in 1986, a stint playing with Root Boy Slim. In the early 1990s she began her solo career.
In 2013, Bogart was nominated for a Blues Music Award in the 'Pinetop Perkins Piano Player' category. Two years later she won a Blues Music Award in the 'Instrumentalist - Horn' category.
