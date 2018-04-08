Casey Jones (born July 18, 1993), better known by his stage name Casey Veggies, is an American rapper and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Since 2007, he has released five independent mixtapes under LA clothing and management company Peas & Carrots Intl. His debut studio album, Live & Grow, was released on September 25, 2015. Aside from his solo career, Casey was a founding member of the Los Angeles hip hop collective Odd Future.