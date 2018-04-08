Casey VeggiesUS rapper. Born 18 July 1993
1993-07-18
Casey Jones (born July 18, 1993), better known by his stage name Casey Veggies, is an American rapper and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Since 2007, he has released five independent mixtapes under LA clothing and management company Peas & Carrots Intl. His debut studio album, Live & Grow, was released on September 25, 2015. Aside from his solo career, Casey was a founding member of the Los Angeles hip hop collective Odd Future.
Uh Oh (feat. Casey Veggies)
Anjali World
Trap 7 x Turn Up (Acapella) (feat. Casey Veggies)
ƱZ
Last played on
Hive (feat. Vince Staples & Casey Veggies)
Earl Sweatshirt
Last played on
Drop Dead Gorgous
Ray J
Last played on
Backflip (feat. Iamsu! & YG)
Casey Veggies
Performer
Last played on
Backflip (Remix)
Casey Veggies
Last played on
Backflip (feat. Iamsu!)
Casey Veggies
Last played on
Actin' Up (feat. Dom Kennedy)
Casey Veggies
Last played on
Backflip (feat. YG & Iamsu!)
Casey Veggies
Last played on
Organic
Casey Veggies
Last played on
Backflip (Remix)
Casey Veggies
Last played on
Lonely Girls (feat. Casey Veggies)
Tiffany Gouché
Last played on
Disrespectful (feat. Casey Veggies)
Black Cobain
Last played on
Life Changes
Casey Veggies
Last played on
