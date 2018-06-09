Zhao Jiping (simplified Chinese: 赵季平; traditional Chinese: 趙季平; pinyin: Zhào Jìpíng) (b. Pingliang, Gansu, China, August 1945) is a Chinese composer from Shaanxi. He is best known for his film scores for the Fifth Generation Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

Zhao studied at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.