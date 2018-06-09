Zhao JipingBorn August 1945
Zhao Jiping
1945-08
Zhao Jiping Biography (Wikipedia)
Zhao Jiping (simplified Chinese: 赵季平; traditional Chinese: 趙季平; pinyin: Zhào Jìpíng) (b. Pingliang, Gansu, China, August 1945) is a Chinese composer from Shaanxi. He is best known for his film scores for the Fifth Generation Chinese director Zhang Yimou.
Zhao studied at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.
Zhao Jiping Tracks
Farewell My Concubine (1993): "Suite No 1"
Zhao Jiping
Farewell My Concubine (1993): "Suite No 1"
Farewell My Concubine (1993): "Suite No 1"
Raise the Red Lantern (music from the film sound track)
Zhao Jiping
Raise the Red Lantern (music from the film sound track)
Raise the Red Lantern (music from the film sound track)
Pipa Concerto no. 2
Zhao Jiping
Pipa Concerto no. 2
Pipa Concerto no. 2
