Annette MillsBorn 1894. Died 10 January 1955
Annette Mills (1894 – 10 January 1955) was an English actress, dancer and broadcaster.
We Want Muffin (Muffin The Mule) (1949)
We Want Muffin (Muffin the Mule)
Muffin the Mule
Muffin The Mule Theme
Medley: Muffin The Mule
Bird On the Wing is Passing
