Bandaged
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67c39178-b505-413b-91ba-a1d4176ff583
Bandaged Tracks
Sort by
All You Need Is Love
Bandaged
All You Need Is Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwn07.jpglink
All You Need Is Love
Performer
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth
Bandaged
Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bandaged Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist