Wade FlemonsBorn 25 September 1940. Died 13 October 1993
Wade Flemons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-09-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67c3274d-2860-4195-9542-f592249d1ae4
Wade Flemons Biography (Wikipedia)
Wade Herbert Flemons (September 25, 1940 – October 13, 1993) was an American soul singer.
Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, Flemons began recording solo work in 1958, but is best remembered for his work as a musician and vocalist in the pop band Earth, Wind & Fire between 1971 and 1972. Some of Flemons' songs away from the group are still revived, especially with the Northern Soul movement in the UK, notably "That Other Place" and "Jeanette", recorded in 1968.
He died from cancer in Battle Creek, Michigan, aged 53. A United States Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, he was buried at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wade Flemons Tracks
Sort by
Jeanette
Wade Flemons
Jeanette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeanette
Last played on
That Other Place
Wade Flemons
That Other Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Other Place
Last played on
I Came Running (Back From The Party)
Wade Flemons
I Came Running (Back From The Party)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Came Running (Back From The Party)
Last played on
Dont Be Careless
Wade Flemons
Dont Be Careless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Be Careless
Last played on
Goodnite It's Time To Go
Wade Flemons
Goodnite It's Time To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodnite It's Time To Go
Last played on
Wade Flemons Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist