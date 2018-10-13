Wade Herbert Flemons (September 25, 1940 – October 13, 1993) was an American soul singer.

Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, Flemons began recording solo work in 1958, but is best remembered for his work as a musician and vocalist in the pop band Earth, Wind & Fire between 1971 and 1972. Some of Flemons' songs away from the group are still revived, especially with the Northern Soul movement in the UK, notably "That Other Place" and "Jeanette", recorded in 1968.

He died from cancer in Battle Creek, Michigan, aged 53. A United States Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, he was buried at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.