Charles PenroseBorn 11 November 1873. Died 17 November 1952
1873-11-11
Charles Penrose Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Penrose (born Charles Penrose Dunbar Cawse; 11 November 1873 – 17 November 1952) was an English music hall and theatre performer, and later radio comedian, who is best known for his unusual comic song "The Laughing Policeman". He was born in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, the son of a master watchmaker and jeweller.
