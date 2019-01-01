Richard McNamara (born 23 October 1972 in Todmorden, West Yorkshire) is the guitarist for the English band Embrace. He and his older brother, Danny grew up in the village of Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse near Halifax. Danny is the band's singer.

Richard and Danny McNamara attended Hipperholme Grammar School in nearby Hipperholme with their brother Jonathan.

According to Danny, as a child Richard was nicknamed 'Firestarter' as he was fascinated with fire and was always playing with a box of matches.

McNamara was initially the drummer for a thrash metal garage band called Gross Misconduct in his late teens. It is believed that Embrace began when his brother barged into a session and started telling him and his bandmates what to do.

Although McNamara has worked with his brother in writing many of the band's songs, he only single-handedly sings a few songs. Most notably "One Big Family" and "Hooligan" which were both issued as singles.