Douwe Bob Posthuma (born 12 December 1992), professionally known by only his first names Douwe Bob, is a Dutch singer-songwriter. He won the Dutch talent show De beste singer-songwriter van Nederland. He specializes in folk and country music and he has released four albums. He represented the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia