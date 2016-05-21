Douwe BobBorn 12 December 1992
Douwe Bob
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxwys.jpg
1992-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67c17b17-7c22-4d15-ba6c-4ca675bb60b3
Douwe Bob Biography (Wikipedia)
Douwe Bob Posthuma (born 12 December 1992), professionally known by only his first names Douwe Bob, is a Dutch singer-songwriter. He won the Dutch talent show De beste singer-songwriter van Nederland. He specializes in folk and country music and he has released four albums. He represented the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016.
Douwe Bob Tracks
Slow Down
Douwe Bob
Slow Down
Slow Down
Slow Down (The Netherlands)
Douwe Bob
Slow Down (The Netherlands)
