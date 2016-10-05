A Winged Victory for the Sullen
2011
A Winged Victory for the Sullen is the name of an ambient music duo consisting of Dustin O'Halloran and Adam Wiltzie. They have released two studio albums, an EP and one soundtrack album. Their work has received mention by The Guardian, the BBC, and ABC Australia. They played at the Royal Albert Hall in London on August 5, 2015 as part of the BBC 6 Music Prom.
The duo composed the original score for Atomos, for Wayne McGregor Random Dance. It premiered at Sadler's Wells, London, on 9 October 2013. An album of this score, Atomos, was released.
Atomos IX
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Atomos IX
Atomos IX
Atmos III
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Atmos III
Atmos III
Long May It Sustain
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Long May It Sustain
Long May It Sustain
Atomos XI
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Atomos XI
Atomos XI
Steep Hills Of Vicodin Tears
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Steep Hills Of Vicodin Tears
Atomos VI
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Atomos VI
Atomos VI
Minuet For A Cheap Piano Number One
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Minuet For A Cheap Piano Number One
Minuet For A Cheap Piano Number One
Retour Au Champs De Mars
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Retour Au Champs De Mars
Retour Au Champs De Mars
God's Own Country (2017) - Minuet For A Cheap Piano No.2
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
God's Own Country (2017) - Minuet For A Cheap Piano No.2
A Symphony Pathetique
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
A Symphony Pathetique
A Symphony Pathetique
Galerie
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Galerie
Galerie
Atomos VI (Live at the BBC 6 Music Prom 2015)
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Atomos VI (Live at the BBC 6 Music Prom 2015)
Fantasme
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Fantasme
Fantasme
Comme On A Dit
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Comme On A Dit
Comme On A Dit
We Played Some Open Chords and Rejoiced, For the Earth Had Circled the Sun Yet Another Year
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
We Played Some Open Chords and Rejoiced, For the Earth Had Circled the Sun Yet Another Year
Requiem For The Static King Part Two
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Requiem For The Static King Part Two
Atomos VI (Featuring. London Brass recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall - BBC 6 Music Prom 2015)
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Atomos VI (Featuring. London Brass recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall - BBC 6 Music Prom 2015)
Collaboration (6 Music Prom 2015)
Nils Frahm
Collaboration (6 Music Prom 2015)
Collaboration (6 Music Prom 2015)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-05T09:25:58
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
Royal Albert Hall
