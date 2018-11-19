Kevin MacMichaelBorn 7 November 1951. Died 31 December 2003
Kevin MacMichael
1951-11-07
Kevin MacMichael Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Scott Macmichael (7 November 1951 – 31 December 2002) was a Canadian guitarist, songwriter and record producer, best known for being a member of the 1980s UK-based pop-rock band, Cutting Crew, who had a number-one hit in 1987 with "(I Just) Died in Your Arms". Cutting Crew was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1987.
29 Palms
Charlie Jones
29 Palms
29 Palms
