David EganReuben David Egan, composer, pianist and singer. Born 20 March 1954. Died 18 March 2016
Reuben David Egan (March 20, 1954 – March 18, 2016) was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist based in Lafayette, Louisiana, who composed, recorded, and performed rock, Cajun-rock, soul, and blues. Egan died March 18, 2016 at his home from cancer.
The Outside
Blues How They Linger
Call Your Children Home
