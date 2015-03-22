Cheyenne David Jackson (born July 12, 1975) is an American actor and singer-songwriter. His credits include leading roles in Broadway musicals and other stage roles, as well as film and television roles, concert singing, and music recordings.

After beginning his acting career in regional theatre in Seattle, he moved to New York and was an understudy in Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002) and Aida (2003). He next originated the role of Matthew in Altar Boyz (2004). Jackson's first leading role on Broadway was in All Shook Up (2005), which earned him a Theatre World Award for "Outstanding Broadway Debut." Since then, on the New York stage, he has starred in The Agony & the Agony (2006), Xanadu (2007; Drama League, Drama Desk nominations), Damn Yankees (2008), Finian's Rainbow (2010; Drama Desk nomination), 8 (2011), The Heart of the Matter (2012), and The Performers (2013).

He has also appeared in a number of films, including the 2006 Academy Award-nominated United 93, in which his portrayal of Mark Bingham earned him the Boston Society of Film Critics 2006 award for Best Ensemble Cast. He also had a leading role in the 2014 independent romantic comedy ensemble, Mutual Friends, and guest roles in television series such as NBC's 30 Rock and Fox's Glee. Since 2015, Jackson starred in the FX Horror anthology television series, American Horror Story, in its fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons.