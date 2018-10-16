The Three JohnsFormed 1981
The Three Johns
1981
The Three Johns Biography (Wikipedia)
The Three Johns were a post-punk/indie rock band formed in 1981 in Leeds, originally consisting of guitarist Jon Langford (co-founder of the Mekons), vocalist John Hyatt and bassist Phillip "John" Brennan, augmented by a drum machine.
