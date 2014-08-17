milk inc [Milk INCORPORATED (for a little while as La Vache in France) → Milk INC. → milk inc], is a dance band that formed in the commercial dance-scene in Belgium in 1996. The Discography of the band includes a total of seven studio albums and thirty-nine singles (as of 21 June 2013.) In 2006, to celebrate their 10th anniversary, Milk Inc. decided to surprise fans with a two-hour live concert at the Sportpaleis Arena in Belgium. They performed many of their well-known hit songs as well as songs from the album Supersized. Concerts are performed annually by Milk Inc. at Sportpaleis.