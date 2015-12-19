David Searle
David Searle
David Searle Biography (Wikipedia)
David Searle is an American conductor. He is Director of Orchestral Activities and Conducting Studies in the Benjamin T. Rome School of Music of the Catholic University of America.
David Searle Tracks
Clarinet Concerto No 2 in E flat; 3rd mvt, Alla Polacca
Carl Maria von Weber
