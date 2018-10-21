Ronn McFarlane (born 1953) is an American lutenist and composer, most notable as an interpreter of Renaissance music. He formerly taught lute at the Peabody Conservatory, and has recorded many albums as a solo performer and in collaboration with others, including the groups Ayreheart and The Baltimore Consort, and as a guest artist for countless other groups. He resides in Portland, Oregon, and continues to perform and compose to this day.