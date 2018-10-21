Ronn McFarlaneBorn 1953
Ronn McFarlane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67b3ca80-549c-40c9-abeb-8d5bf2273462
Ronn McFarlane Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronn McFarlane (born 1953) is an American lutenist and composer, most notable as an interpreter of Renaissance music. He formerly taught lute at the Peabody Conservatory, and has recorded many albums as a solo performer and in collaboration with others, including the groups Ayreheart and The Baltimore Consort, and as a guest artist for countless other groups. He resides in Portland, Oregon, and continues to perform and compose to this day.
Time Stands Still
John Dowland
Time Stands Still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Time Stands Still
Last played on
O'Carolan's Dream
Turlough O'Carolan
O'Carolan's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O'Carolan's Dream
Last played on
Fanny Power
Turlough O'Carolan
Fanny Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanny Power
Last played on
Blind Mary
Ronn McFarlane
Blind Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blind Mary
Last played on
Flee Over The Water
Ronn McFarlane
Flee Over The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flee Over The Water
Last played on
