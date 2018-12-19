Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
The King's College Choir is a British choir. It is considered one of today's most accomplished and renowned representatives of the great English choral tradition. It was created by King Henry VI, who founded King's College, Cambridge, in 1441, to provide daily singing in his Chapel, which remains the main task of the choir to this day.
Today the choir is directed by Stephen Cleobury and derives much of its fame from the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, broadcast worldwide to millions on Christmas Eve every year, and the TV service Carols from King's which accompanies it. The choir commissions a carol from a contemporary composer for each year's Festival.
- Hallelujah from Handel's Messiahhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zvxkt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zvxkt.jpg2017-04-12T12:17:00.000ZKing’s College Choir sing ‘Hallelujah’ from Messiah (Handel) in the stunning setting of King’s College Chapel, Cambridgehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zvx9m
Hallelujah from Handel's Messiah
- 'Easter Hymn' from Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zvwyy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zvwyy.jpg2017-04-12T12:12:00.000ZSoprano Kiandra Howarth and the Choir of King's College Cambridge sing the well-loved 'Easter Hymn' from Mascagni's opera, Cavalleria Rusticana, in King's College Chapelhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zvwjp
'Easter Hymn' from Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni)
- Ding! Dong! Merrily On Highhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m3l1c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m3l1c.jpg2016-12-21T12:11:00.000ZKing's College Choir perform Ding! Dong! Merrily On High arr. Mack Wilberghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m3l20
Ding! Dong! Merrily On High
- Proms interval talk: Life in the Choir of King's College, Cambridgehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpg2016-07-17T23:19:00.000ZSara Mohr-Pietsch visits the chapel of King's College, Cambridge with some of the choir's many distinguished alumni, and talks to some current choristers and choral scholars.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041sq5n
Proms interval talk: Life in the Choir of King's College, Cambridge
