David MaxwellUS blues pianist, songwriter and singer. Born 10 March 1943. Died 13 February 2015
1943-03-10
David Maxwell Biography (Wikipedia)
David Maxwell (March 10, 1943 – February 13, 2015) was an American blues pianist, songwriter, and singer.
Over his lengthy career, Maxwell variously worked with Louisiana Red, Muddy Waters, Skip James, Bonnie Raitt, John Lee Hooker, James Cotton, Levon Helm, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Rogers, Charlie Musselwhite, Johnny Adams, Ronnie Earl, Freddie King and Hubert Sumlin. He also released a number of albums under his own name. Maxwell was nominated for a Blues Music Award in 2015 in the category Pinetop Perkins Piano Player, which was ultimately won by Marcia Ball.
