Reno and Smiley Biography (Wikipedia)
Reno and Smiley were a musical duo composed of Don Reno and Red Smiley. They were one of the most acclaimed duos in country (now bluegrass) music of the 1950s and early 1960s.
Reno and Smiley Tracks
I'm Gone Long Gone
Double Banjo Blues
Where We'll Never Grow Old
Charlotte Breakdown
Sawing On The Strings
Bonaparte's Retreat
When You And I Were Young
Unwanted Love
