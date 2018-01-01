Thelma Carpenter50s/60s vocal artist. Born 15 January 1922. Died 14 May 1997
Thelma Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/679df852-9630-4523-a704-b46bf64f647a
Thelma Carpenter Biography (Wikipedia)
Thelma Carpenter (January 15, 1922 – May 14, 1997) was a jazz singer and actress, best known as "Miss One", the Good Witch of the North in the movie The Wiz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thelma Carpenter Tracks
Sort by
Just A Sittin' And A-Rockin'
Thelma Carpenter
Just A Sittin' And A-Rockin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's The Wizard
Thelma Carpenter
He's The Wizard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's The Wizard
Last played on
Do Nothin' Till You Hear From Me
Count Basie
Do Nothin' Till You Hear From Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Do Nothin' Till You Hear From Me
Last played on
I'm Just Wild About Harry
Thelma Carpenter
I'm Just Wild About Harry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Just Wild About Harry
Last played on
Seems Like Old Times
Thelma Carpenter
Seems Like Old Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seems Like Old Times
Last played on
Thelma Carpenter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist