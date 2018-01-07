Lee WileyBorn 9 October 1908. Died 11 December 1975
Lee Wiley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/679c9ffa-33b2-43fc-9e1b-8cfa4e730b3d
Lee Wiley Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Wiley (October 9, 1908 – December 11, 1975) was an American jazz singer popular in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Wiley Tracks
Sort by
Down To Steamboat Tennessee
Lee Wiley
Down To Steamboat Tennessee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down To Steamboat Tennessee
Last played on
Sugar
Lee Wiley/Jess Stacy/Muggsy Spanier, Lee Wiley, Jess Stacy & Muggsy Spanier
Sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar
Last played on
Someday You'll Be Sorry
Lee Wiley
Someday You'll Be Sorry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someday You'll Be Sorry
Paper Moon
Lee Wiley
Paper Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paper Moon
You Took Advantage Of Me
Lee Wiley
You Took Advantage Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Took Advantage Of Me
Easy Come, Easy Go
Lee Wiley
Easy Come, Easy Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Come, Easy Go
The Memphis Blues
Lee Wiley
The Memphis Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Memphis Blues
Last played on
Why Shouldn't I ?
Lee Wiley
Why Shouldn't I ?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Shouldn't I ?
Last played on
Do You Know What it Means to miss New Orleans
Lee Wiley
Do You Know What it Means to miss New Orleans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Lee Wiley
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Last played on
Manhattan
Lee Wiley
Manhattan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manhattan
Last played on
The man I love
Lee Wiley
The man I love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The man I love
Last played on
Oh Look At Me Now
Lee Wiley
Oh Look At Me Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Look At Me Now
Last played on
A Little Birdie Told Me
Lee Wiley
A Little Birdie Told Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Birdie Told Me
Last played on
Oh Look At Me Now
Lee Wiley
Oh Look At Me Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Look At Me Now
Last played on
Someone to watch over me
Lee Wiley
Someone to watch over me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone to watch over me
Last played on
Let's Fly Away
Bunny Berigan
Let's Fly Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkwvb.jpglink
Let's Fly Away
Last played on
When I Leave This World Behind
Lee Wiley
When I Leave This World Behind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
Bobby Hackett
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
Last played on
East Of The Sun
Lee Wiley
East Of The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East Of The Sun
Last played on
Deed I Do
Henry “Red” Allen
Deed I Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1x6.jpglink
Deed I Do
Last played on
A Touch Of The Blues
Lee Wiley
A Touch Of The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Touch Of The Blues
Last played on
I Left My Sugar Standing In The Rain
Lee Wiley
I Left My Sugar Standing In The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Its Only A Paper Moon
Lee Wiley
Its Only A Paper Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Its Only A Paper Moon
Last played on
And Again (feat. God’s Gift)
Wiley
And Again (feat. God’s Gift)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hhv6l.jpglink
And Again (feat. God’s Gift)
Last played on
Sweet and Lowdown
Bud Freeman
Sweet and Lowdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet and Lowdown
Last played on
I've Got a Crush on You
Lee Wiley
I've Got a Crush on You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got a Crush on You
Last played on
Sugar
Lee Wiley
Sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar
Last played on
Hot-House Rose
Cole Porter
Hot-House Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Hot-House Rose
Orchestra
Last played on
Street of Dreams
Lee Wiley
Street of Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street of Dreams
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
Lee Wiley
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
Down To Steamboat Tennessee
Lee Wiley
Down To Steamboat Tennessee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down To Steamboat Tennessee
Down With Love
Lee Wiley
Down With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down With Love
A Ship Without A Sail
Bud Freeman
A Ship Without A Sail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ship Without A Sail
Lee Wiley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist