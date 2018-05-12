Cesar SampsonAustrian singer, songwriter, and model. Born 1983
Cesar Sampson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06390v5.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/679c7d2d-ad14-4b5d-958c-a63d3df0334f
Cesar Sampson Biography (Wikipedia)
Cesár Sampson (born 18 August 1983 in Linz) is an Austrian singer, songwriter, producer, dancer and model. He was also a social worker and fitness teacher. He represented Austria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Nobody but You", winning the jury vote, coming in 13th place in the televote and finishing in third place overall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cesar Sampson Performances & Interviews
Cesar Sampson Tracks
Sort by
Nobody But You (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Cesar Sampson
Nobody But You (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667b4b.jpglink
Nobody But You
Cesar Sampson
Nobody But You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667b7b.jpglink
Nobody But You
Last played on
Back to artist