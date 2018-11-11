General JohnsonBorn 23 May 1941. Died 13 October 2010
General Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/679b42e6-6684-4b33-9d29-ae5eab196a22
General Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
General Norman Johnson (May 23, 1941 – October 13, 2010) was the frontman of Chairmen of the Board and an American rhythm and blues songwriter and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
General Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Don't Walk Away
General Johnson
Don't Walk Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Walk Away
Last played on
Can't Nobody Love Me Like You Do
General Johnson
Can't Nobody Love Me Like You Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Nobody Love Me Like You Do (12" disco version)
General Johnson
Can't Nobody Love Me Like You Do (12" disco version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Fool Around
General Johnson
Let's Fool Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Fool Around
Last played on
I'm In Love Darling
General Johnson
I'm In Love Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm In Love Darling
Last played on
Only Time Will Tell
General Johnson
Only Time Will Tell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Time Will Tell
Last played on
Everything's Tuesday
General Johnson
Everything's Tuesday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything's Tuesday
Last played on
General Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist