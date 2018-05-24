Viva BrotherGritpop Band from Slough. Formed 2009
Viva Brother
2009
Viva Brother Biography (Wikipedia)
Viva Brother are an English rock band from Slough, England. Previously known as Brother, they signed to Geffen Records in October and EMI Publishing in November 2010. Their debut album, Famous First Words, was released on 1 August 2011, and reached #34 on the UK Albums Chart. It was confirmed on 1 April 2012 that Viva Brother had split up. In June 2012, the band members launched a new band, the synthpop group Lovelife. Viva Brother uploaded a cryptic video to their social media platforms on 22 September 2017, hinting at an announcement on 3 October. The band confirmed they were reuniting on 3 October, with their first show to be played at The Garage, in London, on 30 November.
Viva Brother Tracks
False Alarm
Viva Brother
False Alarm
False Alarm
Darling Buds Of May
Viva Brother
Darling Buds Of May
Darling Buds Of May
David
Viva Brother
David
David
Time Machine
Viva Brother
Time Machine
Time Machine
Men Behaving Badly Theme
Viva Brother
Men Behaving Badly Theme
Men Behaving Badly Theme
New Years Day
Viva Brother
New Years Day
New Years Day
Fly By Nights
Viva Brother
Fly By Nights
Fly By Nights
Still Here
Viva Brother
Still Here
Still Here
Darling Buds Of May (Stephen Street Produced Final)
Viva Brother
Darling Buds Of May (Stephen Street Produced Final)
Past BBC Events
Zane Lowe Sessions: Viva Brother
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-06-28T09:22:44
28
Jun
2011
Zane Lowe Sessions: Viva Brother
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Similar Artists
