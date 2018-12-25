Lou MonteBorn 2 April 1917. Died 12 June 1989
Lou Monte
1917-04-02
Lou Monte Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou Monte (April 2, 1917 – June 12, 1989) was an Italian American singer best known for a number of best-selling, Italian-themed novelty records which he recorded for both RCA Records and Reprise Records in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He also recorded on Roulette Records, Jubilee Records, Regalia Records, Musicor Records, Laurie Records, and AFE Records.
Lou Monte Tracks
Dominick The Donkey
Lou Monte
Dominick The Donkey
Dominick The Donkey
Lazy Mary
Lou Monte
Lazy Mary
Lazy Mary
