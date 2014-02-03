Pooka
Pooka Biography (Wikipedia)
Pooka was the former songwriting duo of UK guitarists/vocalists Sharon Lewis and Natasha Jones. They took their name from Púca, a mythical Irish goblin with an uneven temper.
