Antonio Romano Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Romano (born August 6, 1962) is an Argentine thrash metal guitarist. He has worked in Cerbero, Hermética, Malón, Visceral and Razones Concientes.
Stirps Mocenigo/Ducalis Sedes
