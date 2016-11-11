Sade ( shah-DAY) are an English band, formed in London in 1982 and named after their lead singer, Sade Adu. Three of their members were originally from Hull in the East Riding of Yorkshire. Their music features elements of soul, quiet storm, smooth jazz and sophisti-pop.

The band's debut studio album, Diamond Life (1984), reached number two on the UK Album Chart, selling over 1.2 million copies and won the Brit Award for Best British Album in 1985. The album was also a hit internationally, reaching number one in several countries and within the top-ten in the United States, where it has sold four million copies. In late 1985, the band released their second studio effort Promise, which peaked at number one in both the United Kingdom and the US. It was certified double-platinum in the UK and quadruple-platinum in the US. In 1986 Sade won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Their fifth studio album, Lovers Rock (2000), won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. Their sixth studio album, Soldier of Love (2010), peaked at number four in the UK and number one in the US. In 2011, the band won their fourth Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.