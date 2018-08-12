Judy MowattBorn 1952
Judy Mowatt
1952
Judy Mowatt Biography (Wikipedia)
Judith Veronica Mowatt, OD (born 1952) is a Jamaican reggae artist. As well as being a solo artist, as from 1974 she was also a member of the I Three (wrongly spelled "I Threes"), trio of backing vocalists for Bob Marley & The Wailers after Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer left.
Judy Mowatt Tracks
Black Woman
Judy Mowatt
Black Woman
Black Woman
Mellow Mood
Judy Mowatt
Mellow Mood
Mellow Mood
The Gardener
Judy Mowatt
The Gardener
The Gardener
Emergency Call
Judy Mowatt
Emergency Call
Emergency Call
Slave Queen
Judy Mowatt
Slave Queen
Slave Queen
I Shall Sing
Judy Mowatt
I Shall Sing
I Shall Sing
Rescue Me
Judy Mowatt
Rescue Me
Rescue Me
Lean On Me
Judy Mowatt
Lean On Me
Lean On Me
Joy to the world
Judy Mowatt
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Silent River Runs Deep
Judy Mowatt
Silent River Runs Deep
Silent River Runs Deep
Judy Mowatt Links
