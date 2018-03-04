Ronn Matlock from Detroit, Michigan, made a brief recording appearance on the soul scene in 1979; however, his musical talents have been utilised on many projects over the years.

His hit singles were Can't Forget About You, Working Man and Take Me To The Top (Of Your Mountain) from the Love City EP, recorded in Sound Suite Studios in Detroit.

Mattlock has collaborated with numerous artists like Keith Barrow, Shirley Caesar, Rick James, Eddie Kendricks, Bobby Taylor, Norman Whitfield and The Originals.