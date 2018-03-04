Ronn Matlock
Ronn Matlock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67918cea-2cac-44a2-8f0d-9409f3de73a8
Ronn Matlock Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronn Matlock from Detroit, Michigan, made a brief recording appearance on the soul scene in 1979; however, his musical talents have been utilised on many projects over the years.
His hit singles were Can't Forget About You, Working Man and Take Me To The Top (Of Your Mountain) from the Love City EP, recorded in Sound Suite Studios in Detroit.
Mattlock has collaborated with numerous artists like Keith Barrow, Shirley Caesar, Rick James, Eddie Kendricks, Bobby Taylor, Norman Whitfield and The Originals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ronn Matlock Tracks
Sort by
Take Me To The Top (Of Your Mountain)
Ronn Matlock
Take Me To The Top (Of Your Mountain)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I can't Forget About You
Ronn Matlock
I can't Forget About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I can't Forget About You
Last played on
You Got The Best Of Me
Ronn Matlock
You Got The Best Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got The Best Of Me
Last played on
Ronn Matlock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist