Dooley WilsonBorn 3 April 1886. Died 30 May 1953
Dooley Wilson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dzbbw.jpg
1886-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/678ec210-3f92-4624-aede-c476037d5078
Dooley Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur "Dooley" Wilson (April 3, 1886 – May 30, 1953) was an American actor, singer and musician who is best remembered as Sam in the 1942 film, Casablanca; in the film, he also performed its theme song, "As Time Goes By".
Wilson was a drummer and singer who led his own band in the 1920s, touring nightclubs in London and Paris. In the 1930s he took up acting, playing supporting roles onstage on Broadway and in a series of modest films. His role in Casablanca was by far his most prominent, but his other films included My Favorite Blonde (1942) with Bob Hope, Stormy Weather (1943) with Lena Horne and the Nicholas Brothers, and the Western Passage West (1951).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dooley Wilson Tracks
Sort by
As Time Goes By
Dooley Wilson
As Time Goes By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbcc.jpglink
As Time Goes By
Last played on
As Time Goes By (feat. Ingrid Bergman)
Dooley Wilson
As Time Goes By (feat. Ingrid Bergman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h93q.jpglink
As Time Goes By (feat. Ingrid Bergman)
Last played on
As Time Goes By
Dooley Wilson/Ingrid Bergman
As Time Goes By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Time Goes By
Performer
Last played on
As time goes by
Herman Hupfeld
As time goes by
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbcc.jpglink
As time goes by
Orchestra
Last played on
As Time Goes By
Dooley Wilson
As Time Goes By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbcc.jpglink
As Time Goes By
Last played on
Casablanca (1942) - As Time Goes By/Play it Sam...Avalon
Herman Hupfeld
Casablanca (1942) - As Time Goes By/Play it Sam...Avalon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbcc.jpglink
Casablanca (1942) - As Time Goes By/Play it Sam...Avalon
Orchestra
Last played on
As time goes by (feat. Ingrid Bergman & Humphrey Bogart)
Dooley Wilson
As time goes by (feat. Ingrid Bergman & Humphrey Bogart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbcc.jpglink
As time goes by (feat. Ingrid Bergman & Humphrey Bogart)
Last played on
Dooley Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist