Chameleon CircuitFormed 2008
Chameleon Circuit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/678e51f6-1414-4dbb-b81d-28dd4aab00dd
Chameleon Circuit Biography (Wikipedia)
Chameleon Circuit was a band known for creating music inspired by the British television series Doctor Who. Composed of popular UK YouTube vloggers and Doctor Who fans, the band released their self-titled debut album on 1 June 2009.
At the beginning of 2011, Chameleon Circuit, in their new line-up of Alex Day, Charlie McDonnell, Liam Dryden, Ed Blann and American YouTuber Michael Aranda (who had originally signed up under a producing role), began work on their second album Still Got Legs. It was released on 12 July 2011. and charted on the UK iTunes Album and Rock Album charts, and on the Billboard Heatseekers chart in the United States at #23.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chameleon Circuit Tracks
Sort by
Still Not Ginger
Chameleon Circuit
Still Not Ginger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Not Ginger
(He’s Not a) Junkyard Weirdo
Chameleon Circuit
(He’s Not a) Junkyard Weirdo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Rebel
Chameleon Circuit
Teenage Rebel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Rebel
Don't Blink
Chameleon Circuit
Don't Blink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Blink
An Awful Lot Of Running
Chameleon Circuit
An Awful Lot Of Running
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Awful Lot Of Running
Chameleon Circuit Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott Live Session
-
The Beautiful South - Perfect 10 (Later Archive 1998)
-
Scouting For Girls Live in Session
-
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott Live in Session
-
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott Live in Session
-
Doctor Who theme - Preview Clip
-
Doctor Who: "I am the Doctor" - Preview Clip
-
Doctor Who medley - Preview Clip
Back to artist