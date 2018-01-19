Led ZeppelinFormed 1968. Disbanded 25 September 1980
Led Zeppelin Biography (Wikipedia)
Led Zeppelin were an English rock band formed in London in 1968. The group consisted of guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. The band's heavy, guitar-driven sound has led them to be cited as one of the progenitors of heavy metal. Their style drew from a wide variety of influences, including blues, psychedelia, and folk music.
After changing their name from the New Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin signed a deal with Atlantic Records that afforded them considerable artistic freedom. Although the group were initially unpopular with critics, they achieved significant commercial success with eight studio albums released over eleven years, from Led Zeppelin (1969) to In Through the Out Door (1979). Their untitled fourth studio album, commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV (1971) and featuring the song "Stairway to Heaven", is among the most popular and influential works in rock music, and it helped to secure the group's popularity.
- Listen to Jimmy Page chatting with BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047t3t3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047t3t3.jpg2016-09-14T08:42:00.000ZJimmy Page tells Shaun all about the upcoming Led Zeppelin BBC reissues.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047t3th
Listen to Jimmy Page chatting with BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny
- Jimmy Page speaks to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqnqj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqnqj.jpg2015-07-31T13:58:00.000ZJimmy Page speaks to 6 Music's Stuart Maconie about the release of deluxe editions of Led Zeppelin's final three albums.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02yh7t8
Jimmy Page speaks to Stuart Maconie
- "Make sure you get a Zeppelin record first"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ptk1g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ptk1g.jpg2015-04-24T14:34:00.000ZDave Grohl on why Led Zeppelin should be part of everyone's musical foundation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02px7kb
"Make sure you get a Zeppelin record first"
- Jimmy Page in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kyslz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kyslz.jpg2015-02-27T15:00:00.000ZJimmy Page joins Mark to talk about the reissue of Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kysmt
Jimmy Page in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
- Robert Plant in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bnr82.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bnr82.jpg2014-11-12T14:26:00.000ZRock legend Robert Plant joins Mark and Stuart to speak about his new album and tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bnrdw
Robert Plant in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
- Led Zeppelin: Whole Lotta Lovehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025g4p9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025g4p9.jpg2014-08-25T15:43:00.000ZZoe Ball meets Jimmy Page to reveal Whole Lotta Love as the Number 1 Greatest Guitar Riff of all time!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025g4pm
Led Zeppelin: Whole Lotta Love
- Robert Plant Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lq96g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lq96g.jpg2013-11-17T17:40:00.000ZCerys catches up with a true rock legend in Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lq96h
Robert Plant Interview
Led Zeppelin Tracks
Sort by
Black Dog
Ramble On
Immigrant Song
The Battle of Evermore
Stairway To Heaven
Trampled Under Foot
Communication Breakdown
Rock And Roll
No Quarter
Good Times Bad Times
Dazed And Confused
Kashmir
Four Sticks
When The Levee Breaks
All My Love
Whole Lotta Love
Going to California
Black Dog
Dancing Days
Latest Led Zeppelin News
Led Zeppelin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Altamont - the end of the Hippy Dream
-
It's All A Dream, A 14 Hour Technicolour Dream
-
The Rolling Stones go Psychedelic
-
Was Jimi Hendrix the greatest rock star ever?
-
How did David Gilmour and Mary Beard end up working together!?
-
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason on the making of The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn
-
Anneka chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason
-
“Syd just knew that Pink Floyd wasn’t what he wanted to do” – Nick Mason on the early days of the legendary band
-
Johnnie Walker visits the Pink Floyd exhibition at The V&A
-
Johnnie Walker visits the Pink Floyd 'Their Mortal Remains' Exhibition at The V&A