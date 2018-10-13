Preston Heyman
Preston Heyman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/678d1119-2e90-4a01-a7f9-a68c62020793
Preston Heyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Preston Heyman is an Anglo-American producer, drummer and percussionist, whose career spans five decades. Best known for his collaborations with Kate Bush he has also contributed to many hit recordings and worked with a diverse range of artists including Terence Trent D'arby, Tin Tin Out, Massive Attack, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner and a Grammy Award-winning film soundtrack with Mike Oldfield
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Preston Heyman Tracks
Sort by
Delius
Kate Bush
Delius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqptv.jpglink
Delius
Last played on
Back to artist