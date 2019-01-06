Dionne WarwickBorn 12 December 1940
Dionne Warwick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgzn.jpg
1940-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6784ee31-6d79-4a37-9e1f-01d6ef31940e
Dionne Warwick Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Dionne Warwick (née Warrick; born December 12, 1940) is an American singer, actress, and television show host who became a United Nations Global Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization and a United States Ambassador of Health.
Warwick ranks among the 40 biggest hit makers of the entire rock era, based on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles Charts. She is second only to Aretha Franklin as the most-charted female vocalist of all time, with 56 of her singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998, and 80 singles making all Billboard charts combined.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dionne Warwick Tracks
Sort by
Heartbreaker
Dionne Warwick
Heartbreaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
Heartbreaker
Last played on
Are You There (With Another Girl)
Dionne Warwick
Are You There (With Another Girl)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
Are You There (With Another Girl)
Last played on
What The World Needs Now
Dionne Warwick
What The World Needs Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
What The World Needs Now
Last played on
You'll Never Get to Heaven
Dionne Warwick
You'll Never Get to Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
You'll Never Get to Heaven
Last played on
Do You Know the Way to San Jose
Dionne Warwick
Do You Know the Way to San Jose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
Do You Know the Way to San Jose
Last played on
That's What Friends Are For (feat. Elton John, Gladys Knight & Stevie Wonder)
Dionne Warwick
That's What Friends Are For (feat. Elton John, Gladys Knight & Stevie Wonder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
That's What Friends Are For (feat. Elton John, Gladys Knight & Stevie Wonder)
Last played on
All the Love in the World
Dionne Warwick
All the Love in the World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
All the Love in the World
Last played on
I'll Never Love This Way Again
Dionne Warwick
I'll Never Love This Way Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
I'll Never Love This Way Again
Last played on
Walk on By
Dionne Warwick
Walk on By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
Walk on By
Last played on
Don't Make Me Over
Dionne Warwick
Don't Make Me Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
Don't Make Me Over
Last played on
Then Came You
Dionne Warwick
Then Came You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
Then Came You
Last played on
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Dionne Warwick
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzn.jpglink
Playlists featuring Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist