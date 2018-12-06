Christophe RoussetBorn 12 April 1961
Christophe Rousset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgzm.jpg
1961-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6784a34f-3d91-45a5-b7b3-be1eaa1096f1
Christophe Rousset Biography (Wikipedia)
Christophe Rousset (born 12 April 1961) is an internationally renowned French harpsichordist and conductor, specializing in the performance of baroque music on period instruments. He is also a musicologist, with a passion for opera and European music of the 17th and 18th centuries, and is the founder of the French music ensemble Les Talens Lyriques.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christophe Rousset Tracks
Sort by
Henry VIII: Act 4, Tableau 2 'O cruel souvenir'
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Henry VIII: Act 4, Tableau 2 'O cruel souvenir'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Henry VIII: Act 4, Tableau 2 'O cruel souvenir'
Last played on
Les Nations, Troisième Ordre, L'Impériale: I. Sonade
François Couperin
Les Nations, Troisième Ordre, L'Impériale: I. Sonade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Les Nations, Troisième Ordre, L'Impériale: I. Sonade
Last played on
Recit et Air de Medee: 'Ah! Faut-il me venger ... Ma rivale triomphe (Act 4, Scene 1)
François-Joseph Gossec
Recit et Air de Medee: 'Ah! Faut-il me venger ... Ma rivale triomphe (Act 4, Scene 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255ww0.jpglink
Recit et Air de Medee: 'Ah! Faut-il me venger ... Ma rivale triomphe (Act 4, Scene 1)
Last played on
Quatrième livre de pièces de clavecin, ordre No 23
François Couperin
Quatrième livre de pièces de clavecin, ordre No 23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Quatrième livre de pièces de clavecin, ordre No 23
Last played on
La Milordine (Pieces de clavecin, ordre No 1)
François Couperin
La Milordine (Pieces de clavecin, ordre No 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
La Milordine (Pieces de clavecin, ordre No 1)
Last played on
L'Art de toucher le clavecin
François Couperin
L'Art de toucher le clavecin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
L'Art de toucher le clavecin
Last played on
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue in B flat major, BWV 890
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in B flat major, BWV 890
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in B flat major, BWV 890
Last played on
Ariane consolée par Bacchus
François Couperin
Ariane consolée par Bacchus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Ariane consolée par Bacchus
Last played on
La Couperin (Pieces de Clavecin, Ordre No. 21)
François Couperin
La Couperin (Pieces de Clavecin, Ordre No. 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
La Couperin (Pieces de Clavecin, Ordre No. 21)
Last played on
Overture (Acante et Céphise)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Overture (Acante et Céphise)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Overture (Acante et Céphise)
Last played on
Aleph (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
Aleph (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Aleph (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
Last played on
Incipit Lamentatio Jeremiae Prophetae (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
Incipit Lamentatio Jeremiae Prophetae (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Incipit Lamentatio Jeremiae Prophetae (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055
Last played on
Les Horaces, Act I, Scene 3: Ô du sort trop heureux retour
Antonio Salieri
Les Horaces, Act I, Scene 3: Ô du sort trop heureux retour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Les Horaces, Act I, Scene 3: Ô du sort trop heureux retour
Last played on
Les Horaces: Act I, Scene 3: Déjà les deux armées
Antonio Salieri
Les Horaces: Act I, Scene 3: Déjà les deux armées
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Les Horaces: Act I, Scene 3: Déjà les deux armées
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto No 2 in E major, BWV 1053 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto No 2 in E major, BWV 1053 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto No 2 in E major, BWV 1053 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
George Frideric Handel
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
Last played on
Happy, who can see from the shore / May Proteus leave us (Phaeton)
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Happy, who can see from the shore / May Proteus leave us (Phaeton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Happy, who can see from the shore / May Proteus leave us (Phaeton)
Last played on
Concert en sextuor No 4
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Concert en sextuor No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Concert en sextuor No 4
Last played on
French Suite No 5 in G major, BWV 816 (7th mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
French Suite No 5 in G major, BWV 816 (7th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
French Suite No 5 in G major, BWV 816 (7th mvt)
Last played on
Suite in E minor
Louis Couperin
Suite in E minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzm.jpglink
Suite in E minor
Last played on
Les Horaces - 1st Intermède
Antonio Salieri
Les Horaces - 1st Intermède
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Les Horaces - 1st Intermède
Last played on
Zaïs (Entr'acte)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Zaïs (Entr'acte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Zaïs (Entr'acte)
Last played on
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
Nicola Porpora
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br17f.jpglink
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
Last played on
Nais - Overture
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Nais - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Nais - Overture
Last played on
Sonata in D minor, Kk.141
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in D minor, Kk.141
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxhk.jpglink
Sonata in D minor, Kk.141
Last played on
Tombeau de M. de Blancrocher
Louis Couperin
Tombeau de M. de Blancrocher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzm.jpglink
Tombeau de M. de Blancrocher
Last played on
The tiny fly ( Keyboard Pieces - 6th order)
François Couperin
The tiny fly ( Keyboard Pieces - 6th order)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
The tiny fly ( Keyboard Pieces - 6th order)
Last played on
Les fêtes d'Hébé (Overture)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les fêtes d'Hébé (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les fêtes d'Hébé (Overture)
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto No 5 in F minor, BWV 1056
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto No 5 in F minor, BWV 1056
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto No 5 in F minor, BWV 1056
Last played on
Les Danaides (Overture)
Antonio Salieri
Les Danaides (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Les Danaides (Overture)
Last played on
Concert No 8 in G major, 'Dans le goût théâtral' (Overture)
François Couperin
Concert No 8 in G major, 'Dans le goût théâtral' (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Concert No 8 in G major, 'Dans le goût théâtral' (Overture)
Last played on
La Poule (Concert en sextuor No 6 in G minor)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
La Poule (Concert en sextuor No 6 in G minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
La Poule (Concert en sextuor No 6 in G minor)
Last played on
Stabat mater in F minor - 1st movement Dolorosa
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat mater in F minor - 1st movement Dolorosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Stabat mater in F minor - 1st movement Dolorosa
Last played on
Les Baricades Misterieuses
François Couperin
Les Baricades Misterieuses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Les Baricades Misterieuses
Last played on
Castor et Pollux (Overture)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor et Pollux (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Castor et Pollux (Overture)
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto No 7 in G minor, BWV 1058
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto No 7 in G minor, BWV 1058
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto No 7 in G minor, BWV 1058
Last played on
Tristes apprets (Castor et Pollux)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Tristes apprets (Castor et Pollux)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Tristes apprets (Castor et Pollux)
Overture in B flat major, TWV 55:B5 ('Les Nations')
Georg Philipp Telemann
Overture in B flat major, TWV 55:B5 ('Les Nations')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Overture in B flat major, TWV 55:B5 ('Les Nations')
Overture in G major, TWV 55:G1
Georg Philipp Telemann
Overture in G major, TWV 55:G1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Overture in G major, TWV 55:G1
Le Berger fidele
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Le Berger fidele
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Le Berger fidele
Les fetes de Polymnie (Air grave et majestueux)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les fetes de Polymnie (Air grave et majestueux)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les fetes de Polymnie (Air grave et majestueux)
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto in F Major, BWV971
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto in F Major, BWV971
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto in F Major, BWV971
Last played on
Première Suite in E minor - Chaconne ou Passacaille
François Couperin
Première Suite in E minor - Chaconne ou Passacaille
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Première Suite in E minor - Chaconne ou Passacaille
Last played on
Playlists featuring Christophe Rousset
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Proms Chamber Music 3: Les Talens Lyriques
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3qbj5
Cadogan Hall
2011-08-01T09:14:08
1
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Proms Chamber Music 3: Les Talens Lyriques
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2008: Proms Chamber Music 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6bgwh
Cadogan Hall
2008-08-25T09:14:08
25
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Proms Chamber Music 06
Cadogan Hall
Christophe Rousset Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist