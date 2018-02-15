Dorothy DorowBorn 22 August 1930. Died 15 April 2017
Dorothy Dorow
1930-08-22
Dorothy Dorow (22 August 1930 - 15 April 2017) was an English soprano. Dorow debuted in London in 1958. She has sung world-premieres of works by such composers as György Ligeti, Hans Werner Henze, Luigi Dallapiccola, Sylvano Bussotti and Luigi Nono. She is also noted for her performances of the vocal works of Igor Stravinsky. Dorow performed internationally including at the Kraków Philharmonic. After several years of living abroad (including the Netherlands) she retired in 1992 to Duloe in Cornwall.
Dorothy Dorow Tracks
No.3 from 3 Lieder
Anton Webern
No.3 from 3 Lieder
No.3 from 3 Lieder
Ladies Of The Town
Rita Williams
Ladies Of The Town
Ladies Of The Town
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-02T08:42:54
2
Aug
1985
Proms 1984: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-24T08:42:54
24
Aug
1984
Proms 1979: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-27T08:42:54
27
Jul
1979
Proms 1978: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-23T08:42:54
23
Aug
1978
Proms 1963: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
1963-09-10T08:42:54
10
Sep
1963
