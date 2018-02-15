Dorothy Dorow (22 August 1930 - 15 April 2017) was an English soprano. Dorow debuted in London in 1958. She has sung world-premieres of works by such composers as György Ligeti, Hans Werner Henze, Luigi Dallapiccola, Sylvano Bussotti and Luigi Nono. She is also noted for her performances of the vocal works of Igor Stravinsky. Dorow performed internationally including at the Kraków Philharmonic. After several years of living abroad (including the Netherlands) she retired in 1992 to Duloe in Cornwall.

