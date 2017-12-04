Karen Vourc'h
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0255qcx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6781d792-b0be-4c35-bc28-4940652477fa
Karen Vourc'h Tracks
Sort by
Emilie - V Contre l'oubli (Against oblivion)
Kaija Saariaho
Emilie - V Contre l'oubli (Against oblivion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq4xy.jpglink
Emilie - V Contre l'oubli (Against oblivion)
Last played on
Pelleas et Melisande (Acts IV & V)
Claude Debussy
Pelleas et Melisande (Acts IV & V)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Pelleas et Melisande (Acts IV & V)
Last played on
Pelleas et Melisande (Acts I, II & III)
Claude Debussy
Pelleas et Melisande (Acts I, II & III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Pelleas et Melisande (Acts I, II & III)
Last played on
Quatre instants for soprano and orchestra: i. Attente – Longing
Kaija Saariaho
Quatre instants for soprano and orchestra: i. Attente – Longing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq4xy.jpglink
Quatre instants for soprano and orchestra: i. Attente – Longing
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 3: Debussy – Pelléas et Mélisande
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/excrzc
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-15T09:23:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00w8jwn.jpg
15
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 3: Debussy – Pelléas et Mélisande
Royal Albert Hall
Karen Vourc'h Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist