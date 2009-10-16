Austrian Death MachineFormed 2008. Disbanded 2014
Austrian Death Machine
2008
Austrian Death Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
Austrian Death Machine is an American thrash metal side project from San Diego, California, founded by As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis to be a parody of and tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger's films.
Austrian Death Machine Tracks
Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good
I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots And Your Motorcycle
