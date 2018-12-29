Benin CityFormed 26 September 2008
Benin City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7pq.jpg
2008-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6776b6eb-270a-45ac-9029-1de014207bcb
Benin City Tracks
Sort by
Bus
Benin City
Bus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Bus
Last played on
What The Hell Are You On?
Benin City
What The Hell Are You On?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Final Form
Benin City
Final Form
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Final Form
Last played on
Faithless
Benin City
Faithless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Faithless
Last played on
Bus
Benin City
Bus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Bus
Last played on
This Is LDN III
Benin City
This Is LDN III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
This Is LDN III
Last played on
Double Or Nothing
Benin City
Double Or Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Double Or Nothing
Last played on
Bus (SXSW 2018)
Benin City
Bus (SXSW 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Bus (SXSW 2018)
Last played on
Take Me There
Benin City
Take Me There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Take Me There
Last played on
So You Say
Benin City
So You Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
So You Say
Last played on
My Love
Benin City
My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
My Love
Last played on
Accelerate
Benin City
Accelerate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Accelerate
Last played on
'Snakepit
Benin City
'Snakepit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
'Snakepit
Last played on
Work
Benin City
Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Work
Last played on
Work [Live Session]
Benin City
Work [Live Session]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Work [Live Session]
Last played on
Boogieman [Live Session]
Benin City
Boogieman [Live Session]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Boogieman [Live Session]
Last played on
Boogieman
Benin City
Boogieman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Boogieman
Last played on
"Cherchez" La Boogie (LV Remix)
Benin City
"Cherchez" La Boogie (LV Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pq.jpglink
Playlists featuring Benin City
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Benin City, Malcolm London and Busdriver
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
3
May
2019
Benin City, Loyle Carner, Mabel, The Magic Gang, Louis Berry, Giant Rooks, Spinn, Our Girl, Ryan McMullan, Tamu Massif, Indigo Lo, Goodies, JVCK JAMES, Saltwater Sun, Dancing On Tables, Dayo Bello, Alligator, Cousin Kula, Heavy Lungs, Red Rum Club, VISTAS (UK), Roman Lewis, Sophie And The Giants, SPQR and Harry Miller
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
4
May
2019
Benin City, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Tom Grennan, Lauren Aquilina, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Marsicans, Beabadoobee, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Zuzu, Tamu Massif, Malena Zavala, Sports Team, Saltwater Sun, AERIS ROVES, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Dancing On Tables, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, The Pearl Harts, The Dunts, Another Sky, Saint Agnes, Far Caspian, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Skinner Brothers, Thyla, Lauran Hibberd, Fuzzy Sun, Heavy Lungs, Ivory Wave, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Gently Tender, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, Ormstons, The Mysterines, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T09:29:46
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Benin City Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist