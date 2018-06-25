Def Con DosSpanish rap rock band. Formed 1989
Def Con Dos
1989
Def Con Dos Biography (Wikipedia)
Def Con Dos (meaning DEFense CONdition TWO) is a rap rock band from Madrid, Spain.
Def Con Dos Tracks
Los Borbones son unos Ladrones
Frank T
Los Borbones son unos Ladrones
Los Borbones son unos Ladrones
