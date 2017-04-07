Alain Quême
Alain Quême
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/676ed626-fb8b-46df-a2b4-9385c92a4df1
Alain Quême Biography (Wikipedia)
Alain Quême, also known as Alan Braxe, is a French electronic music artist. Braxe is most widely known for his collaborative work with electronic bassist Fred Falke and Kris Menace. In 2005, he released The Upper Cuts, a collection of his previous released material.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alain Quême Tracks
Sort by
Stardust
Thomas Bangalter
Stardust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stardust
Last played on
Back to artist